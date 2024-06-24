Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist in Maharashtra: Robbers Escape with ₹26.5 Lakh

Two unidentified motorcyclists robbed ₹26.5 lakh after stopping a car in Nanded, Maharashtra. The incident was caught on CCTV near Eidgah Maidan in Deglur. The culprits fled with the cash withdrawn by complainant Kamlakar Narbhage. Police have registered a case and are actively working to apprehend the suspects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:39 IST
High-Stakes Heist in Maharashtra: Robbers Escape with ₹26.5 Lakh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring daylight robbery, two unidentified motorcycle-borne individuals made away with ₹26.5 lakh after halting a car in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Monday evening, according to police reports.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, occurred near Eidgah Maidan in Deglur.

Police revealed that the complainant, Kamlakar Narbhage, had just withdrawn the cash from a bank when the robbers intercepted his vehicle, seized the money, and fled. A robbery case has been registered, and efforts are underway to catch the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024