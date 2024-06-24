High-Stakes Heist in Maharashtra: Robbers Escape with ₹26.5 Lakh

In a daring daylight robbery, two unidentified motorcycle-borne individuals made away with ₹26.5 lakh after halting a car in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Monday evening, according to police reports.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, occurred near Eidgah Maidan in Deglur.

Police revealed that the complainant, Kamlakar Narbhage, had just withdrawn the cash from a bank when the robbers intercepted his vehicle, seized the money, and fled. A robbery case has been registered, and efforts are underway to catch the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)