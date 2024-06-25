Government Reintroduces Three Strikes Sentencing Law

The Government has introduced a Bill today to reinstate the Three Strikes sentencing law, announced Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

"New Zealanders are rightly concerned about violent crime. We are delivering on our commitment to introduce a revised Three Strikes law as one of our key law and order priorities," said McKee. "This Government has made it clear that repeat serious violent or sexual offending will not be tolerated. The Three Strikes law will help keep New Zealanders safer while sending a strong message to those who keep committing these serious crimes – repeat offending is not acceptable, and they will face increasingly serious consequences."

The Sentencing (Reinstating Three Strikes) Amendment Bill aims to protect victims and communities by removing violent criminals from the streets and delivering justice for victims of serious violent and sexual offenses.

The Bill restores the key features of the Three Strikes regime, which was repealed in 2022. Under this law, offenders will be warned of the consequences of re-offending at their first strike, denied parole at their second strike, and required to serve the maximum penalty without parole at their third strike.

The Bill also includes several important changes to enhance the Three Strikes law's workability:

It adds the new strangulation and suffocation offense to the list of over 40 serious violent and sexual offenses covered by the previous regime.

It focuses on serious offending by applying the Three Strikes law only to sentences exceeding 24 months.

It imposes lengthy non-parole periods for murder, with 17 years for a second strike and 20 years for a third strike.

It provides judicial discretion to avoid manifestly unjust outcomes and address outlier cases.

It sets out principles and guidance to assist the court's application of the new law.

It allows a limited benefit for guilty pleas to avoid re-traumatizing victims and reduce court delays.

"The Bill continues the work this Government is doing to restore law and order and improve public safety, such as cracking down on gangs, limiting sentencing discounts, and removing funding for section 27 cultural reports," McKee added.

The public is encouraged to have their say on the Bill at the select committee stage. The Bill will have its first reading in the House later this week before being referred to the Justice Committee.