Excise Officers Suspended Amid Pune Bar Scandal

In a severe crackdown, the Maharashtra excise department has suspended two inspector-rank officers for alleged dereliction of duty related to a Pune bar investigation. The suspension is tied to a probe into rule violations by the establishment.

Sources reveal that officials have confiscated 241 litres of foreign liquor and materials valued at Rs 3 lakh from the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3), located on Fergusson College Road. Subsequently, the bar's license has been suspended.

The situation escalated after a viral video allegedly depicting youths with drug-like substances at L3 led to a police investigation. This resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, including an event organiser, and the suspension of four police officers for allowing the bar to operate beyond permissible hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)