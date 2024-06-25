Left Menu

Excise Officers Suspended Amid Pune Bar Scandal

Two Maharashtra excise officers have been suspended over a probe into violations by a Pune bar. Authorities have seized 241 litres of foreign liquor and various materials worth Rs 3 lakh from the Liquid Leisure Lounge, and multiple arrests have been made for alleged drug and alcohol violations.

In a severe crackdown, the Maharashtra excise department has suspended two inspector-rank officers for alleged dereliction of duty related to a Pune bar investigation. The suspension is tied to a probe into rule violations by the establishment.

Sources reveal that officials have confiscated 241 litres of foreign liquor and materials valued at Rs 3 lakh from the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3), located on Fergusson College Road. Subsequently, the bar's license has been suspended.

The situation escalated after a viral video allegedly depicting youths with drug-like substances at L3 led to a police investigation. This resulted in the arrest of eight individuals, including an event organiser, and the suspension of four police officers for allowing the bar to operate beyond permissible hours.

