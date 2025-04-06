Left Menu

Zelenskyy Pushes for European-Led Peacekeeping Force Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British and French military leaders to discuss a potential European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Despite US resistance, the UK supports the force to deter Russian aggression. A recent Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih killed 18 civilians, sparking international condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened with British and French military officials in Kyiv to deliberate on establishing a European-led peacekeeping force for Ukraine. This initiative comes amid the US's reluctance to provide security guarantees.

The UK's Ministry of Defence discussed potential structures and compositions for this force, aiming to reinforce Ukrainian military capabilities against Russian threats. Despite support from European nations, assurances from the US are deemed crucial to the force's credibility.

In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile attack claimed 18 lives, intensifying calls for enhanced air defenses in Ukraine. While Russia claimed military strikes, Ukrainian authorities condemned these as targeting civilians, urging further international pressure on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

