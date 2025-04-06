France Faces Economic Slowdown Amid U.S. Tariff Policies

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - In an interview with Le Parisien, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned that France's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to suffer a 0.5% reduction as a consequence of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Bayrou criticized the tariffs as 'outrageous,' highlighting the potential for a global economic crisis and significant job losses. The tariffs, announced by Trump, would impose a 20% general tariff on France and other EU countries.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron discussed coordinating responses with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Macron emphasized the need for unity to protect citizens and businesses, asserting that a trade war benefits no one.

