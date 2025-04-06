Left Menu

France Faces Economic Slowdown Amid U.S. Tariff Policies

France's GDP growth may reduce by 0.5% due to U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stated. These tariffs could trigger a global economic crisis, causing job losses and slowing economic progress. France and Britain are coordinating to tackle this challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:14 IST
France Faces Economic Slowdown Amid U.S. Tariff Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - In an interview with Le Parisien, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned that France's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to suffer a 0.5% reduction as a consequence of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Bayrou criticized the tariffs as 'outrageous,' highlighting the potential for a global economic crisis and significant job losses. The tariffs, announced by Trump, would impose a 20% general tariff on France and other EU countries.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron discussed coordinating responses with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Macron emphasized the need for unity to protect citizens and businesses, asserting that a trade war benefits no one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025