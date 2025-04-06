Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Brothers Killed in Shop Collapse During Renovation

Two brothers died and seven others were injured in a collapse of four shops in a colony during renovation work. Kishan and Vishnu Upadhyay were among those affected in the Sector 7 Awas Vikas colony incident. Rescue efforts pulled nine individuals from the debris, but the two brothers succumbed to injuries.

Agra | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:18 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two brothers lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries when four shops collapsed amidst renovation work in Sector 7 of Awas Vikas colony, officials confirmed.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi identified the deceased as Kishan Upadhyay, aged 65, and his brother Vishnu Upadhyay, aged 60. The collapse occurred around 4 PM, during ongoing repairs in the shops, Tyagi elaborated.

As workers and family members were present at the scene, nine individuals were desperately extricated from the rubble and transported to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, Kishan and Vishnu succumbed to their injuries. The shops, originally evacuated for repairs, are owned collectively by four brothers, two of whom remain hospitalized.

