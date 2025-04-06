Tragedy Strikes: Two Brothers Killed in Shop Collapse During Renovation

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two brothers lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries when four shops collapsed amidst renovation work in Sector 7 of Awas Vikas colony, officials confirmed.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi identified the deceased as Kishan Upadhyay, aged 65, and his brother Vishnu Upadhyay, aged 60. The collapse occurred around 4 PM, during ongoing repairs in the shops, Tyagi elaborated.

As workers and family members were present at the scene, nine individuals were desperately extricated from the rubble and transported to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, Kishan and Vishnu succumbed to their injuries. The shops, originally evacuated for repairs, are owned collectively by four brothers, two of whom remain hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)