Amit Shah's Firm Stance Against Naxalism: No Retreat Allowed
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unwavering effort against Naxalism at a review meeting. He called for enhanced coordination between state police and central agencies to prevent Naxalite movement across states. The government aims to eradicate Naxalism, ensuring development opportunities in impacted areas by March 2026.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a determined address on Saturday, stated that the campaign against Naxalites must remain relentless. He underscored the necessity for seamless coordination between regional police and central security agencies to control Naxalite migration across state borders.
Shah spoke during a review meeting in Nava Raipur focused on assessing the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) landscape and initiatives against it. He assured the complete eradication of Naxalism by March next year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Further highlighting progress in Chhattisgarh, he noted development alongside security measures, urging an expansion of public works in Naxal-affected regions. The 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, already improving lives in proximity to security camps, demonstrates the commitment to growth and stability in these communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Developments in Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay High Court to Hear Fresh Probe Request
Delhi Launches Institute for Creative Skill Development
Minister's Fury Over Railway Manager's Absence Stalls Development Talks
Skill Development: Unlocking India's Potential
Pralhad Joshi Unveils Key Warehousing and Textile Developments in Uttar Pradesh