Amit Shah's Firm Stance Against Naxalism: No Retreat Allowed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unwavering effort against Naxalism at a review meeting. He called for enhanced coordination between state police and central agencies to prevent Naxalite movement across states. The government aims to eradicate Naxalism, ensuring development opportunities in impacted areas by March 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a determined address on Saturday, stated that the campaign against Naxalites must remain relentless. He underscored the necessity for seamless coordination between regional police and central security agencies to control Naxalite migration across state borders.

Shah spoke during a review meeting in Nava Raipur focused on assessing the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) landscape and initiatives against it. He assured the complete eradication of Naxalism by March next year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Further highlighting progress in Chhattisgarh, he noted development alongside security measures, urging an expansion of public works in Naxal-affected regions. The 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, already improving lives in proximity to security camps, demonstrates the commitment to growth and stability in these communities.

