TADA Court Rejects Abu Salem’s Plea Against Transfer Amid Safety Concerns

The TADA court on Tuesday dismissed gangster Abu Salem's plea opposing his transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

Salem, serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, argued the move was a conspiracy to endanger his life, as his release was imminent. He feared attacks from rival gangs in other Maharashtra jails.

Despite these concerns, the jail administration explained the necessity to relocate Salem for cell reconstruction and to ensure there was no cell as safe as his current one in Taloja.

Special Judge B D Shelke of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act heard both sides but ultimately dismissed Salem's plea, ordering the inspector general (prisons) in Pune to oversee Salem's safe transfer to Nashik central prison. This order includes periodic safety reviews with reports every four months.

The judge also stipulated that until July 3, the ruling should not be enacted, allowing Salem's lawyer, Taraq Sayyed, time to file an appeal. Abu Salem, extradited from Portugal in 2005, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the TADA court in 2017 for his role in the 1993 blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)