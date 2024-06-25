Left Menu

Night Curfew Continues in Balasore Amid Improving Law and Order

The night curfew in Odisha's Balasore town remains in effect, despite lifting the day curfew due to improving law and order. Authorities have implemented a peace committee to restore public confidence. So far, 24 cases have been registered, and 91 individuals arrested in connection with the unrest.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:44 IST
Night Curfew Continues in Balasore Amid Improving Law and Order
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The night curfew in Balasore, Odisha, will persist until further notice, the district administration stated on Tuesday. Despite gradually improving law and order, the day curfew has been lifted entirely.

Curfew restrictions were initially imposed after a group clash erupted on June 17. 'As areas under Balasore municipality are gradually returning to normal, the day curfew has been revoked. However, night curfew will continue in the jurisdictions of both Sahadevkhunta and Town police stations from 9 PM to 5 AM,' said Balasore collector Ashis Thakare in a social media post.

To restore public confidence, a micro-level peace committee comprising ward members, prominent citizens, and administrative officials is being planned. According to SP Sagarika Nath, 24 cases have been registered, and 91 individuals have been arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024