Night Curfew Continues in Balasore Amid Improving Law and Order

The night curfew in Balasore, Odisha, will persist until further notice, the district administration stated on Tuesday. Despite gradually improving law and order, the day curfew has been lifted entirely.

Curfew restrictions were initially imposed after a group clash erupted on June 17. 'As areas under Balasore municipality are gradually returning to normal, the day curfew has been revoked. However, night curfew will continue in the jurisdictions of both Sahadevkhunta and Town police stations from 9 PM to 5 AM,' said Balasore collector Ashis Thakare in a social media post.

To restore public confidence, a micro-level peace committee comprising ward members, prominent citizens, and administrative officials is being planned. According to SP Sagarika Nath, 24 cases have been registered, and 91 individuals have been arrested so far.

