Pakistani Court Reserves Verdict on Imran Khan's 'Iddat' Case
A Pakistani court has reserved its verdict on petitions to suspend the sentences of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. They were sentenced for marrying during 'iddat.' The verdict has drawn criticism from civil society and women's activists, sparking protests and demonstrations across the country.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions requesting suspension of sentences handed out to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 'iddat' case. The judgment received widespread criticism from civil society and women activists for violating women's rights and privacy.
Khan, aged 71, and Bushra, aged 49, were initially sentenced to seven years in prison each on February 3 by a trial court for contracting their marriage during iddat—a mandatory waiting period in Islam for a woman before remarrying.
The Islamabad High Court has directed the sessions court to decide within 10 days on the pleas from the PTI founder and his wife. As protests continue against the perceived intrusion into private lives, the final verdict is set to be announced on June 27 at 3 pm.
