Controversy Erupts Over Telangana Speaker's Decision on MLA Disqualification

The Telangana Speaker's dismissal of disqualification petitions against five BRS MLAs, accused of defecting to Congress, ignited backlash. Described as a 'cruel joke' by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the decision will be contested in court. The Supreme Court is also involved for non-compliance issues.

In a contentious move, Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed disqualification petitions against five out of ten BRS MLAs accused of switching allegiance to the ruling Congress party.

The decision was met with fierce criticism, described as a 'cruel joke' on democracy by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who confirmed plans to legally challenge the ruling.

This development comes amid the Supreme Court's involvement, having issued a contempt notice to the Speaker for not adhering to its directive on the disqualification pleas against the MLAs, with further hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.

