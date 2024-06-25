Centre and West Bengal Clash Over India-Bangladesh Water Treaty Involvement

The Indian government asserted on Tuesday that the West Bengal government was well-informed and involved in the review and renewal process of the 'India-Bangladesh Treaty'.

This claim was dismissed by the Mamata Banerjee administration, which stated there was no formal or informal policy consultation on the water-sharing issue.

A senior official from the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, part of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, described West Bengal's participation in meetings between August 2023 and April 2024 to review the 1996 Treaty.

''Communications show that the West Bengal government was not only informed but had representatives who provided crucial data for the treaty's renewal. This demonstrates their active involvement,'' the official said.

On July 24, 2023, a committee was formed for an internal review of the treaty and India's strategy for its renewal or extension beyond 2026, including a West Bengal representative.

''This inclusion shows a structured effort by the central government to consider West Bengal's concerns,'' the official added.

West Bengal's Chief Engineer from the Irrigation and Waterways Department was nominated on August 23, 2023, for the internal review. Another meeting on April 5, 2024, saw participation from the department's Joint Secretary.

The 1996 treaty, signed on December 12, 1996, allows sharing the Ganges waters at Farakka during lean periods between January 1 and May 31 yearly, set for renewal in 2026.

On Monday, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi, expressing strong reservations over being excluded from discussions with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina regarding Ganges and Teesta river water-sharing.

Chief Advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay stated there were no consultations between the Union and state governments regarding the water-sharing issue, claiming no communication from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

