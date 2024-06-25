Kenya Red Cross Faces Challenges Amid Anti-Tax Protests

The Kenya Red Cross said on Tuesday that its vehicles had been attacked in anti-tax demonstrations and staff and volunteers injured.

"We can't provide life-saving interventions without access and safety for our staff and volunteers. It is crucial that we are granted access to continue our humanitarian efforts without hindrance," Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

It did not say who had attacked its vehicles or injured its staff and volunteers.

