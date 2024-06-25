Left Menu

Maharashtra Suspends IPS Officer Over Fatal Hoarding Collapse

The Maharashtra Government suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for allowing a hoarding, which collapsed and caused 17 deaths, without the DGP's approval. Khalid, the then GRP Commissioner, allegedly committed administrative lapses and irregularities. The incident is under investigation for financial ties linked to Khalid's wife.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:31 IST
The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid after a tragic incident involving the collapse of a giant hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

According to an official notification issued on Friday, Khalid, who was the Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner at the time, permitted the installation of the 140×120 feet hoarding without the necessary approval from the Director General of Police (DGP) office. The notification further noted that the hoarding deviated from approved norms.

Additionally, the suspension comes as Mumbai police probe money transactions allegedly linking the company responsible for the ill-fated hoarding and a business associate of Khalid's wife, suggesting possible financial malpractices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

