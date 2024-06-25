Maharashtra Suspends IPS Officer Over Fatal Hoarding Collapse

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid after a tragic incident involving the collapse of a giant hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

According to an official notification issued on Friday, Khalid, who was the Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner at the time, permitted the installation of the 140×120 feet hoarding without the necessary approval from the Director General of Police (DGP) office. The notification further noted that the hoarding deviated from approved norms.

Additionally, the suspension comes as Mumbai police probe money transactions allegedly linking the company responsible for the ill-fated hoarding and a business associate of Khalid's wife, suggesting possible financial malpractices.

