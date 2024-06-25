Left Menu

Tragic Property Dispute: Eight Family Members Shot Dead in Peshawar

In a tragic property dispute in Peshawar, eight members of a family, including five women and three children, were fatally shot. Armed men entered the family's home and opened fire. The police arrived quickly, transporting the deceased and injured to the hospital. The dispute escalated between two rival groups.

Updated: 25-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic property dispute escalated in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, leaving eight family members dead, including five women and three children, and two others injured. Police reported that armed men stormed into a household in a suburban area of Peshawar district and opened fire, resulting in the fatalities.

The incident unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Badber police station. The conflict between two rival groups over property in Badber village had turned deadly. Police officials confirmed it was an ongoing dispute that took a violent turn on Tuesday.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and transported the victims to a nearby hospital. Investigations are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

