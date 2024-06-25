Tragic Property Dispute: Eight Family Members Shot Dead in Peshawar

A tragic property dispute escalated in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, leaving eight family members dead, including five women and three children, and two others injured. Police reported that armed men stormed into a household in a suburban area of Peshawar district and opened fire, resulting in the fatalities.

The incident unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Badber police station. The conflict between two rival groups over property in Badber village had turned deadly. Police officials confirmed it was an ongoing dispute that took a violent turn on Tuesday.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and transported the victims to a nearby hospital. Investigations are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

