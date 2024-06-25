Explosive Device Found in Kerala Village Amidst Maoist Presence

An explosive device was unearthed in a village in Kerala's hilly district, where Maoist activity has been a recurring issue, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Detected in Makkimala under Thalappuzha police, the device was found during a sweep by Kerala police's elite Thunderbolt force and was subsequently neutralized.

Reports of the Maoist group from the Western Ghats' Kabanidalam frequenting the region have surfaced multiple times. Recently, a police operation in Kambamala forest led to an encounter with the group. Last October, suspected Maoists had commandeered a private resort in Makkimala, using the manager's phone to release a statement on estate workers' issues.

