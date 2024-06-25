Left Menu

China Urges EU for Pragmatic Relations, Praises Hungary's Role

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the European Union to adopt a rational and pragmatic policy towards China during a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Wang emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation for the stable development of Sino-European relations, and praised Hungary's constructive role in fostering positive interactions.

Updated: 25-06-2024 20:59 IST
China Urges EU for Pragmatic Relations, Praises Hungary's Role
  Country:
  • China

China hopes the European side will pursue a "rational and pragmatic" policy towards the country, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday.

China hoped the EU would uphold an open stance, and move in the same direction as China to ensure the healthy and stable development of Sino-European relations, the foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

China believed Hungary would play a positive and constructive role in the benign interaction between China and Europe, Wang added.

