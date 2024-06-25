UN Threatens to Halt Gaza Aid Without Guarantees for Worker Safety
Senior UN officials have warned Israel that they will suspend aid operations in Gaza unless measures are taken to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers. A letter to Israeli officials underscored the need for communication with Israeli forces. Negotiations are ongoing, but no final decision has been made.
- Country:
- United States
Senior United Nations officials have issued a strong warning to Israel: aid operations across Gaza could be suspended unless urgent measures are implemented to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers, according to two officials from the global body.
A recent UN letter addressed to high-ranking Israeli officials emphasized the need for direct communication between UN workers and Israeli forces operating on the ground in Gaza, among other vital steps, the officials reported.
These officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of ongoing negotiations, clarified that no final decision had yet been reached on the suspension of operations. Talks with Israeli counterparts continue, they added.
Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program has already halted aid delivery from a US-built pier in Gaza, citing looming security concerns.
Requests for comments from Israeli military officials went unanswered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Updated ILO Code of Practice on Safety for Millions of Forestry Workers
UN cites possible war crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian armed groups after Nuseirat raid that freed 4 hostages, reports AP.
Hamas Responds to US-Backed Cease-Fire Proposal in Gaza: Tense Negotiations Continue
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Kill Six in West Bank Raid
Biden Announces New Gun Safety Charges Amid Presidential Campaign