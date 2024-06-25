UN Threatens to Halt Gaza Aid Without Guarantees for Worker Safety

Senior United Nations officials have issued a strong warning to Israel: aid operations across Gaza could be suspended unless urgent measures are implemented to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers, according to two officials from the global body.

A recent UN letter addressed to high-ranking Israeli officials emphasized the need for direct communication between UN workers and Israeli forces operating on the ground in Gaza, among other vital steps, the officials reported.

These officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of ongoing negotiations, clarified that no final decision had yet been reached on the suspension of operations. Talks with Israeli counterparts continue, they added.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program has already halted aid delivery from a US-built pier in Gaza, citing looming security concerns.

Requests for comments from Israeli military officials went unanswered.

