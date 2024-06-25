Left Menu

Secretary of DFS Chairs Review Meeting on Financial Inclusion with PSBs and Government Agencies

Dr. Joshi acknowledged the significant strides made in expanding social security and enhancing financial inclusion through these flagship government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:45 IST
Today in New Delhi, Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance, led a comprehensive review meeting with the heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs). The meeting also included senior executives from UIDAI, NABARD, SIDBI, Mudra Ltd., CERSAI, and NCGTC.

The focus of the meeting was on assessing the progress of various Financial Inclusion schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, as well as initiatives like Ethanol Blending in Petrol (EBP) and Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) financing. Additionally, Dr. Joshi reviewed the progress of establishing physical bank branches in unbanked villages.

Dr. Joshi acknowledged the significant strides made in expanding social security and enhancing financial inclusion through these flagship government schemes. He emphasized the need for PSBs to intensify efforts to reach the most remote areas, thereby reinforcing the government's initiatives in financial inclusion. Issues related to CKYC (Central KYC), the Jan Samarth portal, and Aadhaar seeding were also discussed extensively during the meeting.

The CEO of UIDAI also participated in the meeting, introducing a new product designed to facilitate Aadhaar authentication processes, aiming to benefit banks.

Dr. Joshi urged banks to prioritize enhancing customer experience across all banking services, underscoring the importance of providing seamless and efficient banking services to all citizens.

 

