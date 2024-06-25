Delhi Civil Groups Rally Against Repressive Laws on Emergency Anniversary
Civil society groups in Delhi held a public meeting to discuss the independence of institutions and repressive laws. The event, marking the 49th anniversary of the Emergency declaration, was organized by PUCL-Delhi and Jana Hastkshep. Discussions focused on UAPA and PMLA laws and their impact on democracy.
Civil society groups convened a public meeting in central Delhi on Tuesday to address the ''independence of institutions and repressive laws,'' coinciding with the 49th anniversary of the Emergency declaration.
The event was a joint effort by the People's Union of Civil Liberties-Delhi (PUCL-Delhi) and Jana Hastkshep.
Tejinder Singh Ahuja, general secretary of PUCL-Delhi, mentioned, ''The programme aimed to discuss institutional independence and repressive laws in the context of the Emergency. PUCL has been raising awareness about the adverse effects of the Emergency and the erosion of civil liberties for the past 44 years.'' On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi enacted the Emergency, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders, and enforcing press censorship.
S S Nehra, a lawyer, elaborated, ''The programme focused on UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in relation to the Emergency and our current democratic system. Is the government seeking to fortify or weaken democracy?'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress on Monday for the 1975 Emergency, terming it a ''black spot'' on democracy where the Constitution was ''discarded.''
