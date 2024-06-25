Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Raping Minor in Uttar Pradesh

A court in Uttar Pradesh has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for raping a minor girl in 2017. The victim was his sister-in-law, with the incident occurring while she was alone at home.

Special Judge Deepika Tiwari, presiding over a courtroom designated for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, announced the sentence Tuesday. The court also levied a fine of Rs 27,000 on the convict, Jai Gopali alias Kaku. If the fine is not paid, he will serve an additional three months in jail.

According to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Utkarsh Vats, the girl's parents filed an FIR at the Sahibabad police station, invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rape, as well as the POCSO Act. The court ordered that the fine be paid to the rape survivor as compensation.

