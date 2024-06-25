Israel Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel prefers a diplomatic resolution to its escalating conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah. Recently, shelling on Israel's northern border has caused the evacuation of tens of thousands, raising fears of an all-out conflict.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed group Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.
Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out conflict.
