Israel Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed group Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Shelling on Israel's northern border has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the frontier, and has escalated in recent weeks, leading to fears of an all-out conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)