Illegal Bar Structures in Pune Face Bulldozer Action Amid Drug Allegations

In a swift and decisive move, the Pune civic body demolished an unauthorized structure inside the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar, linked to alleged drug use. The action came a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a stringent crackdown on buildings violating city norms.

This decisive action, part of an extensive drive targeting over 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants, and eateries, aimed at upholding regulatory compliance across the city. A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) release stated that a 125 square meter unauthorized structure inside L3 on Fergusson College Road was dismantled.

The controversy escalated after a viral video surfaced, depicting youths allegedly using drug-like substances inside the pub. Police investigations revealed that L3 was operating until 5 a.m., well beyond the 1:30 a.m. legal limit for pubs in Pune, prompting the authorities to file a case against L3's owners, Santosh Kamthe and Ravi Maheshwari.

