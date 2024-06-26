Hamas Attacks UNICEF Aid Convoy Amidst Coordinated Rescue Operation
Israel's military reported that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy in a coordinated effort to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south. Although there were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers, the attack disrupted the humanitarian effort.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military said on Tuesday that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy. The aid convoy, the IDF said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south.
"During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers securing the area," it said in a statement that was accompanied by a video of the strike. "There were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers in the attack."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- UNICEF
- IDF
- Gaza
- projectile
- humanitarian aid
- children
- rescue operation
- attack
- convoy
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi, asks "Why civilians and children?"
New Zealand's Missing Children Mystery: Reward Offered
Thousands of Malnourished Children in Southern Gaza at Risk Due to Conflict
UN Report Reveals Extreme Violence Against Children in 2023 Conflicts
Resumption of U.S. Humanitarian Aid via Floating Pier in Gaza