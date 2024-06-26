Left Menu

Hamas Attacks UNICEF Aid Convoy Amidst Coordinated Rescue Operation

Israel's military reported that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy in a coordinated effort to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south. Although there were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers, the attack disrupted the humanitarian effort.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:46 IST
  • Israel

Israel's military said on Tuesday that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy. The aid convoy, the IDF said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south.

"During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers securing the area," it said in a statement that was accompanied by a video of the strike. "There were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers in the attack."

