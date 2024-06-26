Hamas Attacks UNICEF Aid Convoy Amidst Coordinated Rescue Operation

Israel's military said on Tuesday that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy. The aid convoy, the IDF said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south.

"During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers securing the area," it said in a statement that was accompanied by a video of the strike. "There were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers in the attack."

