UAE Mediates Successful Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates successfully mediated an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. The UAE leveraged its strong ties and partnerships with both countries to facilitate the swap. Each side returned 90 prisoners, with the UAE acting as a neutral intermediary in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds details) CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) -

The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency WAM said on Tuesday. The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged "its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties," WAM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that

Moscow and Kyiv have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

confirmed the return of 90 prisoners with the UAE acting as an intermediary.

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, the UAE has maintained neutral rhetoric on the conflict and continued mediating between the two sides to exchange prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

