Ecuador's High-Stakes Trial: Justice for Fernando Villavicencio
A trial began in Ecuador against five individuals accused of murdering presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August 2023. Villavicencio, a journalist and former legislator known for exposing corruption and organized crime, was assassinated after a rally. The prosecution's case is centered on alleged leaders of the Los Lobos gang.
A court in Ecuador on Tuesday started a trial against five people accused of murdering presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last year, where the accused could serve up to 26 years in jail if found guilty. Journalist and former legislator Villavicencio was shot while leaving a rally in August 2023, becoming the most prominent victim of Ecuador's spiraling violence.
Villavicencio, whose journalism exposed corruption and connections between organized crime and politicians, had long faced threats. Prosecutors say two of the accused are leaders of factions in the Los Lobos criminal gang, although the defense says there is not sufficient evidence to support the accusation.
Prosecutors are undertaking a separate investigation into who requested the murder. One of the hitmen died at the scene of Villavicencio's murder and seven other suspects - mostly Colombian citizens - were murdered in October while being held in prisons on pre-trial detention.
