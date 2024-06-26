Attorney-General Judith Collins Unveils Secondary Legislation Drafting Toolkit

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the release of the Parliamentary Counsel Office’s (PCO) Secondary Legislation Drafting Toolkit.

"Both businesses and people tell us they find it hard to understand their obligations under secondary legislation,” said Ms. Collins.

“This toolkit, with its focus on design and content, will help with both consistency and quality of the secondary legislation drafted in agencies.”

Secondary legislation refers to laws made under, rather than within, an Act of Parliament. It includes regulations, most Orders in Council, and class (and some individual) exemptions.

The toolkit provides guidance on the standard components of secondary legislation, a “How to Draft” guide, and a template for drafting secondary legislation.

It builds upon the Secondary Legislation Access Standards released in February 2024, which help agencies meet legal requirements and apply best practices for accessing the secondary legislation they draft and publish.

The Attorney-General has endorsed the Access Standards, along with the Regulations Review Committee and the Public Service Commissioner.

The secondary legislation work programme is in a multi-year transition aimed at improving access and quality. The Access Standards and Drafting Toolkit are key components of the PCO’s efforts with administering agencies to support this system shift.

“It is a fundamental requirement of a free and democratic society that people can easily find, use, and understand the law that they are subject to,” Ms. Collins said.

“Good access lowers costs, drives better compliance, and improves legislative decision-making—key factors as this Government works to grow the economy. It also lifts transparency and accountability.”