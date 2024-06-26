Zelenskiy Rallies Troops in Donetsk Frontline Visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the eastern frontline Donetsk region, accompanied by top military leaders. Against the backdrop of the city sign of Pokrovsk, Zelenskiy recorded a video address. The area has been a hotspot for intense fighting during the 28-month-long invasion.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the eastern frontline Donetsk region with his top military leadership on Wednesday.
Zelenskiy recorded a video address against the backdrop of a city sign of Pokrovsk, along part of the front that has seen some of the most intense fighting during the 28-month-long full-scale invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Donetsk
- Ukraine
- frontline
- visit
- video address
- leadership
- Pokrovsk
- conflict
- invasion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Premier's Landmark Visit to New Zealand After Seven Years
Four US college instructors on visit to China stabbed in Jilin public park
Strengthening Ties: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Visits India
China's Premier Li Qiang to Visit Australia: Signs of Improved Relations
NDA govt won't last full term, Modi's leadership style doesn't inspire confidence he'll complete five years successfully: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi.