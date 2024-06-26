Left Menu

Zelenskiy Rallies Troops in Donetsk Frontline Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the eastern frontline Donetsk region, accompanied by top military leaders. Against the backdrop of the city sign of Pokrovsk, Zelenskiy recorded a video address. The area has been a hotspot for intense fighting during the 28-month-long invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the eastern frontline Donetsk region with his top military leadership on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy recorded a video address against the backdrop of a city sign of Pokrovsk, along part of the front that has seen some of the most intense fighting during the 28-month-long full-scale invasion.

