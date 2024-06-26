Zelenskiy Rallies Troops in Donetsk Frontline Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the eastern frontline Donetsk region with his top military leadership on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy recorded a video address against the backdrop of a city sign of Pokrovsk, along part of the front that has seen some of the most intense fighting during the 28-month-long full-scale invasion.

