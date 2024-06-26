Julian Assange Returns to Australia After Guilty Plea

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made a significant return to his homeland, Australia, aboard a charter jet. This comes merely hours after he pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets. Assange's arrival in Canberra, Australia, marks another pivotal moment in his controversial career.

The controversial editor and publisher flew from the Northern Mariana Islands, where he entered his guilty plea in a US district court. The case, which revolves around a 2010 conspiracy to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information, has drawn global attention.

Assange was given credit for the five years he spent in a London prison, where he fiercely battled extradition to the United States. Consequently, he was permitted to return to Australia without serving additional jail time, closing a chapter in an enduring legal saga.

