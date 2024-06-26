Left Menu

Germany Tightens Deportation Laws Against Terror Praisers

The German government has approved a draft law to ease the deportation of individuals who praise or promote terrorist crimes. The new law will consider glorifying a terrorist offence as grounds for deportation, even without a criminal conviction. This action is part of a broader effort to combat hate crime online.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:00 IST
Germany Tightens Deportation Laws Against Terror Praisers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government agreed on Wednesday a draft law to make it easier to deport people for praising or promoting "terrorist crimes", the interior ministry said. Under the draft law, condoning or glorifying a single terrorist offence - even on social media - will be sufficient to consider a "serious interest in deportation," the ministry said.

This will make it easier for foreigners who condone terrorist crimes to forfeit their right to remain in Germany and be deported. A criminal conviction would not be required. "We are taking tough action against Islamist and anti-Semitic hate crime online," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

The government aims to get the draft law passed by the Bundestag lower house of parliament quickly, the ministry said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month announced tighter deportation rules after an Afghan man stabbed and killed a German police officer in Mannheim.

At the time, Scholz said the government was working to enable the deportation of criminals and dangerous migrants back to countries such as Afghanistan. Such a move is controversial as Germany does not repatriate people to states where they are threatened with death.

The measure comes amid a rise in support for the anti-migrant far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and growing concern about migration and public security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024