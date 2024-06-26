Tragic Case: Missing 13-Year-Old Found Dead; Allegations Against BJP Worker

The harrowing discovery of a 13-year-old girl's body near a highway has sparked serious allegations against a local BJP worker. The girl's mother has accused Adityaraj Saini, a recently expelled BJP OBC Morcha member, and his accomplice of gang-raping and murdering her daughter.

Police sources confirm that the body was found in the Bahadrabad area, in close proximity to the Patanjali Research Centre. The main suspect, Adityaraj Saini, maintains ties to the BJP, having sought a party ticket in the last assembly polls. In reaction, the party swiftly removed him from its primary membership.

The girl's mother narrated that her daughter went missing on Sunday evening and alleged that her mobile call intercepted by Saini indicated her daughter was with him. The traumatizing ordeal intensified when the mother visited Saini's residence and faced threats upon her intent to involve the police. A complaint was eventually lodged, resulting in the booking of Saini and his accomplice for gang rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. The case has been deemed severe, launching five police teams into investigative action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)