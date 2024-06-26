Dalit Youth Assaulted, Stripped, and Filmed: Three Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit youth was violently stripped and thrashed in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals, a senior police official confirmed on Wednesday.

A video clip, which surfaced on social media, shows the victim being assaulted with belts and country-made pistol butts while another individual records the incident. The assailants forced the victim to call his police relative before making him flee naked.

Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police, Agam Jain, stated that the victim was intercepted by the accused under the Kotwali police station limits. Immediate action was taken upon the video's emergence, resulting in the arrest of Deva alias Devendra Thakur, Lucky Ghoshi, and Annu Ghoshi, who have past criminal records. The police have registered a case under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

