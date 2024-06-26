Left Menu

Dalit Youth Assaulted, Stripped, and Filmed: Three Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit youth was violently assaulted and stripped in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Police have arrested three individuals involved in the incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media. Authorities are investigating further and have registered a case under multiple criminal charges.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:08 IST
Dalit Youth Assaulted, Stripped, and Filmed: Three Arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Dalit youth
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit youth was violently stripped and thrashed in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals, a senior police official confirmed on Wednesday.

A video clip, which surfaced on social media, shows the victim being assaulted with belts and country-made pistol butts while another individual records the incident. The assailants forced the victim to call his police relative before making him flee naked.

Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police, Agam Jain, stated that the victim was intercepted by the accused under the Kotwali police station limits. Immediate action was taken upon the video's emergence, resulting in the arrest of Deva alias Devendra Thakur, Lucky Ghoshi, and Annu Ghoshi, who have past criminal records. The police have registered a case under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024