PMC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Pub Structures Amid Drug Scandal

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized structures at pubs and bars across the city, following allegations of drug consumption at a local bar, officials revealed on Wednesday.

As part of this rigor, PMC's building department demolished illegal constructions of prominent bars such as Eskobar and FML Resto Bar in Baner, according to their statements.

This move was prompted by violations at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road, where alleged drug use took place. The Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, instructed that unauthorized structures linked to narcotics be dismantled. Consequently, the PMC has been actively addressing illegal extensions at bars and pubs.

''While conducting the operation in Baner area, we demolished unauthorized constructions at Eskobar. The bar had been seized by the state excise department due to various infringements. Violations related to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act necessitated the demolition of 10,000 square meters of illegal structures,'' stated a PMC official.

Similar measures were taken against the FML Resto Bar, the official added.

''Throughout the day, we have cleared unauthorized structures covering approximately 25,000 square meters,'' the official confirmed. On Tuesday, the Pune civic body demolished an unauthorized construction within the L3 bar. Additionally, the police have lodged a case against the bar's owners, following directives from the Maharashtra government to crackdown on non-compliant buildings in the city.

According to a PMC release, 125 square meters of unauthorized structure within L3 bar on Fergusson College Road were dismantled as part of the broader initiative targeting over 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants, and eateries, for regulation violations. Police have apprehended two individuals seen with a drug-like substance in a viral video shot at the bar, raising the total arrests in the case to 16. The bar had remained operational till 5 am on Sunday, serving alcohol beyond the legal hours. Bars and pubs in Pune are permitted to remain open until 1:30 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)