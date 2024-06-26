Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Niger: Twenty Soldiers and Civilian Killed near Burkina Faso Border

Twenty soldiers and one civilian were killed in an attack in western Niger near the Burkina Faso border. The attack, blamed on a coalition of armed groups, also left nine wounded and damaged two vehicles. Niger soldiers killed dozens of militants in retaliation, with search operations ongoing.

Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:30 IST
Deadly Attack in Niger: Twenty Soldiers and Civilian Killed near Burkina Faso Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Niger

Twenty soldiers and a civilian were killed in an attack in western Niger next to the border with Burkina Faso, the west African country's defence ministry said. The security forces were attacked on Tuesday close to the village of Tassia in Tillaberi region, according to the ministry's statement on state television.

It blamed the attack on a coalition of armed groups, adding that a further nine people were wounded and two vehicles damaged. The statement said the soldiers had killed dozens of militants while defending themselves from the attack and search operations were ongoing for the rest of the perpetrators.

In March, at least 23 Nigerien soldiers were killed in the same insurgency-hit Tillaberi region. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Niger is one of several West African countries battling Islamist insurgencies that have spread outwards from Mali over the past 12 years, killing thousands and uprooting millions of people.

Frustrations over authorities' failure to protect civilians has spurred military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024