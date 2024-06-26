Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for New Criminal Laws with Comprehensive Training

The adoption of three new criminal laws in Himachal Pradesh is progressing rapidly, with officials set to complete their training soon, according to a top police officer on Wednesday.

The new laws emphasize a reformative rather than retributive approach and promise a stronger, more transparent system, stated Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi in an official statement.

Effective July 1, these new regulations—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act.

Trivedi highlighted that preparations are in full swing, and training for officials at all levels is nearing completion. He added that these laws would leverage technology to standardize practices nationwide, including the filing of e-FIRs through mobile applications.

The National Crime Records Bureau has introduced a free app, 'Sabkalan,' to guide on the sections of the outgoing laws and their new counterparts.

Officials also disclosed that digital records such as WhatsApp messages and SMS would now be considered 'documents,' expanding the scope of evidence maintenance beyond the IT Act.

Key reforms under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita include a streamlined bail procedure and provisions for trials in absentia for proclaimed offenders. Acknowledging gender perspectives, the law now allows any adult family member to receive summons. Moreover, the death penalty's applicability has expanded to 13 offences, up from the previous eight under the IPC.

New sections address sexual offences, including intercourse on false promises, and the introduction of community service as punishment, applicable for six offence types, was also welcomed.

For cases of abetment committed from outside India, the new laws now make provisions addressing issues like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

