NHLS Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Assures Patient Data Safety

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has reported a significant IT security breach due to a cyber attack over the past weekend, affecting its systems and infrastructure.

According to NHLS's preliminary investigation, the cyber attack utilized a ransomware virus targeting specific points in their IT systems. This rendered key systems inaccessible, including the laboratory information system and other databases, both internally and externally. Despite this, NHLS has assured that no patient data has been compromised or lost.

The disruption has impacted the functionality of NHLS's networked laboratory system, crucial for their operations with healthcare facilities. Sections of their systems, including backups, were deleted, necessitating time-consuming rebuilding efforts. NHLS has indicated that they are unable to provide a timeframe for full system restoration and service resumption at this stage.

In response, NHLS swiftly activated its incident response team, involving internal experts and external cybersecurity professionals. Additional security measures were implemented to block further attacks, although ongoing cyber threats have persisted, requiring continuous vigilance and some system shutdowns to mitigate risks and facilitate repairs.

Despite the incident, NHLS laboratories are currently operational and processing clinical samples. However, automated reporting and web access to laboratory reports have been disabled, prompting NHLS to communicate urgent results directly to clinicians via telephone.

The NHLS Board and executive leadership are actively managing the situation to ensure business continuity and service delivery while addressing the disruption's impact on stakeholders and the public. They have expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and continue to update stakeholders as new information becomes available.

NHLS, responsible for diagnostic pathology services supporting health departments, remains focused on restoring full functionality and maintaining service integrity amid ongoing cybersecurity challenges.