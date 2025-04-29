Left Menu

Congress Calls for United Front in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special parliamentary session. The attack left 26 dead, prompting demands for a unified governmental response. Kharge criticized PM Modi for not attending a crucial all-party meeting, amid national outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:16 IST
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a special parliamentary session. The terror attack, claiming 26 lives primarily among tourists, has left the nation in shock and demands a collective response.

Opposition figures across the board echoed Kharge's plea for immediate governmental action, citing the necessity of unity. During a public address, Kharge lambasted Prime Minister Modi for evading an all-party discussion, accusing the ruling party of fostering division during a time requiring solidarity.

Kharge's letter, shared publicly by Congress's communications general secretary Jairam Ramesh, underscores the opposition's insistence on exhibiting a resolute national stance against cross-border terrorism, urging swift bipartisan collaboration in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

