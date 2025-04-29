Congress Calls for United Front in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a special parliamentary session. The terror attack, claiming 26 lives primarily among tourists, has left the nation in shock and demands a collective response.

Opposition figures across the board echoed Kharge's plea for immediate governmental action, citing the necessity of unity. During a public address, Kharge lambasted Prime Minister Modi for evading an all-party discussion, accusing the ruling party of fostering division during a time requiring solidarity.

Kharge's letter, shared publicly by Congress's communications general secretary Jairam Ramesh, underscores the opposition's insistence on exhibiting a resolute national stance against cross-border terrorism, urging swift bipartisan collaboration in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)