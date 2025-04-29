Bridge Collapse on Sonauli-Gorakhpur Highway: Six Injured

In a distressing incident, six labourers sustained injuries when an under-construction bridge on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur Highway crumbled unexpectedly. The mishap took place at Mohanapur Dhala late Monday night, amid ongoing road work.

Rapid response by police teams ensured the labourers were swiftly rescued and transported to Pharenda Community Health Centre. Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh confirmed that their condition remains stable.

Clearing operations were conducted with the aid of JCB machines, and authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind this infrastructure failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)