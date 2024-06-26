White House Condemns Violence Amidst Kenya Protests
The White House condemned the violence in Kenya following mass protests. National security spokesman John Kirby urged restraint to prevent further harm to Kenyans exercising their right to peaceful assembly.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Wednesday it condemned the reported violence in Kenya, where thousands took to the streets in protest this week.
"We continue to urge restraint so that no further Kenyans are put in harm's way while exercising their right to peaceful public assembly," national security spokesman John Kirby told a call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
