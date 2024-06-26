Supreme Court Sides with Biden Administration in Social Media Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Wednesday, backing the Biden administration in a contentious dispute over the federal government's role in regulating social media posts on topics such as COVID-19 and election security.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices overturned lower-court rulings that had favored states like Louisiana and Missouri. These rulings had claimed that Democratic officials unconstitutionally pressured social media platforms to suppress conservative viewpoints.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the court, declared that the plaintiffs did not have the legal standing to sue. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas dissented, criticizing the court for not addressing potential First Amendment violations by the government.

