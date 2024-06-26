Kerala Extends Tenure of Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI) - In a significant move, the Kerala government has decided to extend the tenure of state police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb for one more year, as announced in an official release on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Saheb, who took over as Director General of Police in July last year, was initially set to retire at the end of next month. However, he will now continue in his role until June 30, 2025.

The extension aligns with an existing Supreme Court order, and secures Saheb's tenure for two more years starting from July 1, 2023. Darvesh Saheb, a 1990-batch IPS officer, previously served as the Director of Fire and Rescue Services and has a distinguished career, being awarded the President's Police Medal in 2016.

