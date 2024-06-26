Left Menu

Kerala Extends Tenure of Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb

The Kerala government has extended the tenure of state police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb for an additional year. This decision was made during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Saheb will now serve until June 30, 2025, in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:52 IST
Kerala Extends Tenure of Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb
Shaik Darvesh Saheb
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI) - In a significant move, the Kerala government has decided to extend the tenure of state police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb for one more year, as announced in an official release on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Saheb, who took over as Director General of Police in July last year, was initially set to retire at the end of next month. However, he will now continue in his role until June 30, 2025.

The extension aligns with an existing Supreme Court order, and secures Saheb's tenure for two more years starting from July 1, 2023. Darvesh Saheb, a 1990-batch IPS officer, previously served as the Director of Fire and Rescue Services and has a distinguished career, being awarded the President's Police Medal in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024