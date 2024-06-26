BCI Urges Legal Fraternity to Hold Fire on New Criminal Justice Laws

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged all bar associations to refrain from immediate protests regarding the newly enacted criminal justice laws.

The laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, are set to overhaul the country's criminal justice system starting July 1.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra acknowledged the backlash from various bar associations and state bar councils, which consider the new laws more draconian than those from the colonial era and potentially harmful to citizens' fundamental rights. The BCI plans to address these concerns through discussions with the Union Government, including key ministers.

