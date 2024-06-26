CBI Charges Five for Framing ISRO Scientist in 1994 Espionage Case

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against five individuals for allegedly framing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the infamous 1994 espionage case. According to sources, the charge sheet was submitted in a local court on Wednesday.

The specifics of those charge-sheeted remain undisclosed, as the matter dates back to a case registered in 2021 following an order from the Supreme Court. On April 15, 2021, the Supreme Court mandated that a high-level committee report on the wrongful actions of police officials in the 1994 espionage scandal involving Narayanan be handed over to the CBI.

The case originated in October 1994 when the Kerala police arrested Maldivian national Rasheeda. She was accused of acquiring secret ISRO rocket engine designs to sell to Pakistan. Alongside her, Narayanan, then a director at ISRO, along with two others, were also detained. However, a CBI investigation later found these allegations to be baseless.

In a landmark judgment in September 2018, the Supreme Court condemned the police's actions as 'psychopathological treatment' and emphasized that Narayanan's basic human rights were grossly violated during his detention.

