Left Menu

CBI Charges Five for Framing ISRO Scientist in 1994 Espionage Case

The CBI has charged five individuals for allegedly framing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case. This comes after the Supreme Court directed a high-level committee to probe the role of erring police officials. Narayanan was cleared of false espionage allegations by the CBI in 2018.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:21 IST
CBI Charges Five for Framing ISRO Scientist in 1994 Espionage Case
Nambi Narayanan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against five individuals for allegedly framing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the infamous 1994 espionage case. According to sources, the charge sheet was submitted in a local court on Wednesday.

The specifics of those charge-sheeted remain undisclosed, as the matter dates back to a case registered in 2021 following an order from the Supreme Court. On April 15, 2021, the Supreme Court mandated that a high-level committee report on the wrongful actions of police officials in the 1994 espionage scandal involving Narayanan be handed over to the CBI.

The case originated in October 1994 when the Kerala police arrested Maldivian national Rasheeda. She was accused of acquiring secret ISRO rocket engine designs to sell to Pakistan. Alongside her, Narayanan, then a director at ISRO, along with two others, were also detained. However, a CBI investigation later found these allegations to be baseless.

In a landmark judgment in September 2018, the Supreme Court condemned the police's actions as 'psychopathological treatment' and emphasized that Narayanan's basic human rights were grossly violated during his detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024