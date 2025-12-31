Kerala Police Thwart Extremist Agenda via Arrest

Kerala police have apprehended Roshidul Islam, a 25-year-old resident from Assam, on charges of spreading extremist ideologies online, officials reported on Wednesday.

The arrest took place in the Kaipamangalam area of central Kerala, where Islam had been residing for the last two years while working at a private firm. Authorities allege that Islam disseminated social media content inciting religious hatred and possibly leaned towards terrorism.

Investigations revealed his connections with international contacts in countries such as Bangladesh, via phone and online. Police also suspect that Islam attempted to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. The inquiry into his activities is still active.