Kerala Police Thwart Extremist Agenda via Arrest
A 25-year-old man from Assam, Roshidul Islam, has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly spreading extremist ideologies. Police claim he promoted religious hatred online and sought to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. Further investigations are underway as he reportedly had international contacts.
- Country:
- India
Kerala police have apprehended Roshidul Islam, a 25-year-old resident from Assam, on charges of spreading extremist ideologies online, officials reported on Wednesday.
The arrest took place in the Kaipamangalam area of central Kerala, where Islam had been residing for the last two years while working at a private firm. Authorities allege that Islam disseminated social media content inciting religious hatred and possibly leaned towards terrorism.
Investigations revealed his connections with international contacts in countries such as Bangladesh, via phone and online. Police also suspect that Islam attempted to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. The inquiry into his activities is still active.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- arrest
- terrorism
- extremism
- Roshidul Islam
- AK-47
- Assam
- Bangladesh
- investigation
- police
ALSO READ
Life Sentence for Assam Terror Module Leader
NIA Secures Life Imprisonment for Hizbul Mujahideen Conspirator in Assam
Tragedy in Assam: Superstition Leads to Gruesome Witchcraft Killing
Severe Cold Wave Halts School Operations in Assam's Kamrup District
Political Conspiracy Unveiled: Assam's Communal Violence Sparks Tensions