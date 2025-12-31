Left Menu

Kerala Police Thwart Extremist Agenda via Arrest

A 25-year-old man from Assam, Roshidul Islam, has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly spreading extremist ideologies. Police claim he promoted religious hatred online and sought to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. Further investigations are underway as he reportedly had international contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:09 IST
Kerala police have apprehended Roshidul Islam, a 25-year-old resident from Assam, on charges of spreading extremist ideologies online, officials reported on Wednesday.

The arrest took place in the Kaipamangalam area of central Kerala, where Islam had been residing for the last two years while working at a private firm. Authorities allege that Islam disseminated social media content inciting religious hatred and possibly leaned towards terrorism.

Investigations revealed his connections with international contacts in countries such as Bangladesh, via phone and online. Police also suspect that Islam attempted to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. The inquiry into his activities is still active.

