Six Arrested in Ajmer for Brutal Assault on Minors Over Goat Theft Allegation

In a shocking incident, six individuals were arrested in Ajmer on Wednesday for allegedly brutally assaulting two teenagers over a suspicion of goat theft, according to the police.

The minors, aged 14 and 17, were reportedly abducted, tied to a tree, and assaulted with a belt by the accused. The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

An FIR has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is underway. The police confirmed that there is no evidence linking the boys to the alleged goat theft. The victims and the accused reside in the same village in Ajmer's Balad Ka Dara.

