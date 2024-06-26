Left Menu

Six Arrested in Ajmer for Brutal Assault on Minors Over Goat Theft Allegation

Six individuals were detained in Ajmer for reportedly assaulting two minors suspected of goat theft. The victims, aged 14 and 17, were tied to a tree and beaten. The incident came to light via a viral video, prompting an FIR and subsequent arrests. No evidence of the theft was found.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, six individuals were arrested in Ajmer on Wednesday for allegedly brutally assaulting two teenagers over a suspicion of goat theft, according to the police.

The minors, aged 14 and 17, were reportedly abducted, tied to a tree, and assaulted with a belt by the accused. The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.

An FIR has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is underway. The police confirmed that there is no evidence linking the boys to the alleged goat theft. The victims and the accused reside in the same village in Ajmer's Balad Ka Dara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

