Bolivia's Crackdown on Attempted Coup Leaders

Bolivia's public prosecutor announced a criminal investigation against General Juan Jose Zuniga and others for leading an attempted coup. Armored vehicles and soldiers withdrew from the presidential palace in La Paz, as police reclaimed control of a central plaza following orders from a new military command.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:09 IST
Bolivia's public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it will launch a criminal investigation against General Juan Jose Zuniga and other participants for leading what the government and international leaders have condemned as an attempted coup.

Armored vehicles and soldiers withdrew from around the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon and police appeared to retake control of a central plaza in La Paz as a newly sworn-in military command ordered troops to demobilize.

