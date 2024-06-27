Biden Pardons Thousands of LGBTQ+ Service Members, Rights Historic Wrong

In a transformative move during Pride Month, President Joe Biden has pardoned potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted under a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex. Biden's action aims to amend a historical injustice, facilitating the path for these individuals to reclaim lost benefits and regain their honor.

This pardon affects service members convicted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice's former Article 125, which criminalized sodomy until its revision in 2013. These individuals can now apply for proof of erased convictions, petition for upgraded discharges, and move to recover lost pay and benefits. 'We have a sacred obligation to care for all our service members, including our brave LGBTQI+ members,' said Biden.

The announcement, which aligns with a high-profile fundraiser with LGBTQ donors, has been praised by Modern Military and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. This move corrects historic injustices and highlights Biden's commitment to equality, especially as he prepares for a presidential debate against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

