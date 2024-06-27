Left Menu

Israeli Defense Minister's Stern Warning and Call for Peace

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned in Washington that Israel's military could reduce Lebanon to the 'Stone Age' in a conflict with Hezbollah, though he prefers diplomacy. Gallant also discussed post-war Gaza governance involving local Palestinians, regional partners, and the U.S., describing the process as long and complex.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 05:45 IST
Israeli Defense Minister's Stern Warning and Call for Peace
Yoav Gallant
  • Country:
  • United States

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned during a visit to Washington that Israel's military is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah militants but insisted his government prefers a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Speaking to reporters, Gallant also said he discussed with senior U.S. officials his "day after" proposals for governance of post-war Gaza that would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the U.S., but that it would be "a long and complex process." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024