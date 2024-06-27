Israeli Defense Minister's Stern Warning and Call for Peace
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned in Washington that Israel's military could reduce Lebanon to the 'Stone Age' in a conflict with Hezbollah, though he prefers diplomacy. Gallant also discussed post-war Gaza governance involving local Palestinians, regional partners, and the U.S., describing the process as long and complex.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned during a visit to Washington that Israel's military is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah militants but insisted his government prefers a diplomatic solution on the Israel-Lebanon border.
Speaking to reporters, Gallant also said he discussed with senior U.S. officials his "day after" proposals for governance of post-war Gaza that would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the U.S., but that it would be "a long and complex process." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
