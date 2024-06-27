Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms Cache in Manipur

Security forces have successfully recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during meticulous search operations across parts of Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, according to police sources.

The operation led to the discovery of eleven grenades, six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five .303 rifles, three detonators, a carbine, one handgun, and a variety of bombs and ammunition. Additional finds included four walkie-talkies and two radio sets.

Police reported that the recoveries were made during 'search operations and area domination exercises carried out by security forces in the vulnerable hill and valley districts.' In Bishnupur, items found included an SMG carbine and high-explosive grenades during a thorough search near Keinou Maning High Canal. Similar efforts in the Imphal East hill ranges led to the seizure of multiple rifles, shotguns, and improvised heavy mortars.

In a concurrent development, the Assam Rifles, along with the CRPF and Manipur Police, conducted a joint combing operation in the Jiribam district following an attempted arson by miscreants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)