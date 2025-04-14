Naxal IEDs Uncovered: Tragedy Averted in Chhattisgarh

A significant threat was neutralized in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, when local police and the Chhattisgarh Armed Force discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites to target security forces.

The IEDs were strategically placed on a dirt track near Mankeli village, using a command switch mechanism and positioned in series to maximize impact. This discovery potentially prevented a major tragedy, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The Bastar region, including Bijapur, is a hotspot for Naxalite activity, with IEDs often targeting patrolling security personnel. Past incidents underscore the risks to both security forces and civilians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)