Left Menu

Naxal IEDs Uncovered: Tragedy Averted in Chhattisgarh

Five IEDs planted by Naxalites targeting security in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, were discovered by police during a demining operation. The IEDs, packed in beer bottles and tiffin boxes, aimed to target security forces. Naxalites frequently use IEDs in the Bastar region, posing threats to security forces and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:28 IST
Naxal IEDs Uncovered: Tragedy Averted in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant threat was neutralized in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, when local police and the Chhattisgarh Armed Force discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites to target security forces.

The IEDs were strategically placed on a dirt track near Mankeli village, using a command switch mechanism and positioned in series to maximize impact. This discovery potentially prevented a major tragedy, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The Bastar region, including Bijapur, is a hotspot for Naxalite activity, with IEDs often targeting patrolling security personnel. Past incidents underscore the risks to both security forces and civilians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025