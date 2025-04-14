Naxal IEDs Uncovered: Tragedy Averted in Chhattisgarh
Five IEDs planted by Naxalites targeting security in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, were discovered by police during a demining operation. The IEDs, packed in beer bottles and tiffin boxes, aimed to target security forces. Naxalites frequently use IEDs in the Bastar region, posing threats to security forces and civilians.
A significant threat was neutralized in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, when local police and the Chhattisgarh Armed Force discovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites to target security forces.
The IEDs were strategically placed on a dirt track near Mankeli village, using a command switch mechanism and positioned in series to maximize impact. This discovery potentially prevented a major tragedy, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.
The Bastar region, including Bijapur, is a hotspot for Naxalite activity, with IEDs often targeting patrolling security personnel. Past incidents underscore the risks to both security forces and civilians alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
